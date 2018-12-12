Theresa May cancels Dublin meeting with Leo Varadkar to fight no confidence vote

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, has cancelled a scheduled meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar after Tory party colleagues tabled a vote-of-no-confidence in her.

Mrs. May, who spectacularly postponed a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal earlier this week, was due to meet Mr. Varadkar in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister, Theresa May.

The meeting with the Taoiseach was scheduled after the Prime Minister conceded her deal would suffer a heavy defeat if the vote had gone ahead on Tuesday.

Mrs. May was seeking assurances from Mr. Varadkar over the backstop.

The vote-of-no-confidence in Mrs. May's leadership of the Tory party will take place in Westminister between 6:00pm and 8:00pm on Wednesday with the result being announced soon after.