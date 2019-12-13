This is a full list of the newly elected MP's in Northern Ireland

The full list of Northern Ireland MP's - as of the final count is:

Belfast West: Paul Maskey (Sinn Fein)

Belfast South: Claire Hanna (SDLP)

Belfast North: John Finucane (Sinn Fein)

Belfast East: Gavin Robinson (DUP)

West Tyrone: Orfhlaith Begley (Sinn Fein)

Upper Bann: Carla Lockhart (DUP)

Strangford: Jim Shannon (DUP)

South Down: Chris Hazzard (Sinn Fein)

North Antrim: Ian Paisley (DUP)

South Antrim: Paul Girvan (DUP)

North Down: Stephen Farry (Alliance Party)

Newry & Armagh: Mickey Bradey (Sinn Fein)

Mid Ulster: Francie Molloy (Sinn Fein)

Lagan Valley: Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)

Foyle: Colum Eastwood (SDLP)

Fermanagh and South Tyrone: Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Fein)

East Londonderry: Gregory Campbell (DUP)

East Antrim: Sammy Wilson (DUP)

