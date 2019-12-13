This is a full list of the newly elected MP's in Northern Ireland

The full list of Northern Ireland MP's - as of the final count is:
Belfast West: Paul Maskey (Sinn Fein)
Belfast South: Claire Hanna (SDLP)
Belfast North: John Finucane (Sinn Fein)
Belfast East: Gavin Robinson (DUP)
West Tyrone: Orfhlaith Begley (Sinn Fein)
Upper Bann: Carla Lockhart (DUP)
Strangford: Jim Shannon (DUP)
South Down: Chris Hazzard (Sinn Fein)
North Antrim: Ian Paisley (DUP)
South Antrim: Paul Girvan (DUP)
North Down: Stephen Farry (Alliance Party)
Newry & Armagh: Mickey Bradey (Sinn Fein)
Mid Ulster: Francie Molloy (Sinn Fein)
Lagan Valley: Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP)
Foyle: Colum Eastwood (SDLP)
Fermanagh and South Tyrone: Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Fein)
East Londonderry: Gregory Campbell (DUP)
East Antrim: Sammy Wilson (DUP)
