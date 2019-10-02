Tom Elliott: New UUP leader must allow ‘free votes’ on ‘moral issues’

Former Ulster Unionist leader Tom Elliott has said it is important the party continues to allow its members a “free vote” on “moral issues” under any new leader.

Mr Elliott was speaking after the current leader, Robin Swann, announced on Monday that he would step down because of the strain on his family.

Former Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP Mr Elliott, who led the party between 2010 and 2012, admitted that the early front runners to take over from Mr Swann hold “a different perspective on social issues” than him and stressed the importance of “conscience votes” on these issues.

Decorated Army veteran Doug Beattie, former nuclear submarine commander Steve Aiken and ex-leader Mike Nesbitt have all been linked with the job and all hold liberal positions on issues such as abortion and same-sex marriage.

Mr Elliott said: “They may have a different perspective on social issues from me, and that’s their right.

“But even if we (the Ulster Unionist Party) were to take policies on those issues I still would see members of the party having a free vote on moral and conscience issues.”

He continued: “That has always been the way, as I understand, ever since the Ulster Unionist Party was formed.

“There has always been a conscience vote and a free vote on those moral issues. I don’t see that changing.

“I would like to see the option of free votes continue. I wouldn’t like to see us come down on those moral issues like a dictatorship, as certain other parties do.”

Asked for his thoughts on the leadership race, Mr Elliott said: “At this stage, I can’t say I have any real preferences because people are only just starting to position themselves. We could have a long way to go.”

He encouraged the party to conduct the process to replace Mr Swann efficiently.

“I would be hoping that the party will look at whether they are managing the situation as well as possible, with as little upheaval as possible,” he said.

Asked for his advice for any incoming leader, Mr Elliott said: “One of the difficulties you often find yourself in is being drawn in to manage internal issues. That is not really what a political leader should be doing.”