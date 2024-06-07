Tom Elliott: Pat Cullen needs to be clear about her view on the IRA's campaign of violence

Former General Secretary of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Pat Cullen. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Ulster Unionist MLA Tom Elliott has said that Sinn Fein candidate Pat Cullen needs to be clear on her position following her assertion that ‘suffering in the Troubles the same for both sides.’

In an interview with the Impartial Reporter this week, the former nursing chief said the pain of people on either side of Belfast’s peace lines “felt the same” and during the violence her support was for “the people that I was treating”.

Mr Elliott said that for most people “the two sides were the innocent victims and the perpetrators of violence” and said the situation “certainly was not the same for both of these groups of people”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “One was an innocent section of people who went about their daily lives, assisting and helping in the community, with many of those innocent people being victims of the troubles, some murdered or seriously injured.

“Contrast that with the perpetrators, the terrorists who went around shooting and bombing those innocent victims, destroying lives and families.

“I’d be interested to know what the Sinn Fein candidate feels about the difference in those two groups? I’m surprised that she is saying that no-one is asking her how she feels about the past, I know lots of people in Fermanagh & South Tyrone who are very interested to know how Ms Cullen feels about the past, how she feels about the many health workers who were murdered by the IRA, a number who were murdered in the 1997 Enniskillen Remembrance Day bomb.

“It would be good to hear from Ms Cullen on her view if the IRA campaign of murder and destruction was right and supported by her?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein has been approached for a response to Mr Elliott’s comments.

Ms Cullen was a former UK head of the Royal College of Nursing, before announcing her bid to become an MP who will not take her seat.

The single unionist candidate in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency is the UUP’s Diana Armstrong – who has received the backing of DUP and TUV who will not contest the seat.