Tom Elliott: Sinn Fein has slimmest lead but recount ongoing in Fermangh South Tyrone

Fermanagh South Tyrone united unionist candidate Tom Elliott says that Sinn Fein were 62 votes ahead before a recount began early on Friday.

Speaking to the News Letter at 5am, he said the Electoral Office was also missing eight ballot papers.

He agreed that 62 votes could be too much for him to overtake Sinn Fein in the recount.

“That is unless they might find a missing bundle of 100 papers,” he added.

“We have to remember that in 2010 Independent unionist candidate Rodney Connor was leading Michelle Gildernew by 19-20 votes until the recount saw her take the seat by only four votes.”

He said the final result could be known around 6am.