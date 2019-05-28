Tony Blair's former spin-doctor Alastair 'People's Vote' Campbell expelled from Labour Party

Tony Blair's former spin-doctor, Alastair Campbell, has been expelled from the Labour Party.

Labour took the decision to suspend Mr. Campbell after he revealed on L.B.C. radio station on Friday evening that he voted for the Liberal Democrats in the recent European Parliament elections.

Mr. Campbell confirmed that he had been suspended via his Twitter account on Tuesday morning.

"Sad and disappointed to receive email expelling me from @uklabour - particularly on a day leadership finally seems to be moving to the right place on Brexit, not least thanks to tactical voting by party members, including MPs, councillors and peers who back @peoplesvote_uk."

Mr Campbell added: "I am and always will be Labour. I voted Lib Dem, without advance publicity, to try to persuade Labour to do right thing for country/party. In light of appeal, I won't be doing media on this. But hard not to point out difference in the way anti-Semitism cases have been handled."

Meanwhile, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (E.H.R.C.) has launched an official investigation into the Labour Party after reports of antisemitism.

"The Equality and Human Rights Commission is today launching a formal investigation to determine whether The Labour Party has unlawfully discriminated against, harassed or victimised people because they are Jewish," said the E.H.R.C.

"We are pleased that The Labour Party has committed to co-operate fully with this investigation," it added.

