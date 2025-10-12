Tony Blair's controversial negotiator Jonathan Powell who liaised with IRA ahead of 1998 had no role in the collapse of case against alleged China spys, says cabinet minister

​A government advisor who was once a negotiator between Tony Blair and the IRA played no role in the collapse of a prosecution against two alleged Chinese spies, a Cabinet minister has said.

Jonathan Powell was not involved in discussions about the "substance or the evidence" of the case, Bridget Phillipson said amid mounting scrutiny over the decision to drop the charges.

Powell, who is Sir Keir Starmer's national security advisor, was Chief of Staff to Tony Blair, in which role he was involved in controversial talks with republicans that helped lead to the Belfast Agreement.

Britain's most senior prosecutor has said that the recent spying case collapsed because evidence describing China as a national security threat could not be obtained from Sir Keir's administration.

Ex Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, ex taioseach Bertie Ahern and Jonathan Powell, right, in Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement. Mr Powell has previously advocated controversial talks with groups that are hostile to the UK

The Sunday Times reported that in a meeting last month, Mr Powell revealed the UK government's evidence would be based on the national security strategy, which was published in June and does not refer to Beijing as an "enemy".

The paper quoted a source saying a minister was told during a call with a Cabinet minister around six weeks ago that the case was about to fall, with the accusation being "that Jonathan Powell in cahoots with the Treasury had been driving through that decision".

Ms Phillipson was asked for assurances that Mr Powell played no role in the decision. "Yes, I can give that assurance," she told Sky News's Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips. "We're very disappointed that the CPS were not able to take forward the prosecution."