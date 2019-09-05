Top advisor: SHA will not hold terrorists to account

A leading academic advisor on the Stormont House Agreement has warned MPs not be “overselling” the idea that paramilitaries are going to be held to account under the deal “because it is going to be legally too difficult to do”.

That was the warning at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee on Wednesday from professor of law Kieran McEvoy from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB).

He has been part of the team of key civic advisors on the Stormont House Agreement (SHA) since it was first drafted in 2014, the others being QUB law professor Louise Mallinder and Daniel Holder, deputy director of the NGO, the Committee on the Administration of Justice. The SHA proposed four institutions to deal with the legacy of the Troubles, but has been criticised by many terror victims.

Mr Holder told MPs that “the rule of law was very rarely applied to the security forces in the early days of the Troubles”. He said that from 1969-1974 there were 189 people killed by the security forces, yet there have not yet been any convictions for this since the Belfast Agreement.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell said that the number of unresolved killings by police and soldiers are very important “but are relatively tiny compared to the unresolved terrorist campaign [murders] that went on for 30 years”.

In terms of proportionality, Mr McEvoy responded that 30-40,000 paramilitaries did serve time in jail. “That means the experience of imprisonment directly impacted on working class communities in particular both in loyalist and republican areas, so it is not a small number,” he said.

Mr McEvoy added that they should not be “overselling that paramilitaries are going to be held to account or sent to prison... we can’t be telling victims that because it is going to be legally too difficult to do it”.

Similarly, Mr Holder said the numbers of killings by the security forces were “significant” and that there are “very few prosecutions” of those responsible.

It was impossible to know how many police and soldiers were engaged in collusion until proper investigations took place, he said. At present terrorists are held responsible for 90% of killings, but SHA investigations could find the security forces involved in collusion in many more cases, he added.

Mr McEvoy concluded that if the Stormont House Agreement is not implemented soon, there is not the political energy for an alternative “and victims will be betrayed if that happens”.