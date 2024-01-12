The chair of Westminster's NI Affairs Committee has said traditional direct rule is unlikely if devolution does not return – but one of his party colleagues says that a role for Dublin in how Northern Ireland is governed would be unacceptable to most Tory MPs.

Sir Robert Buckland, speaking to BBC News NI's The View programme, said direct rule would mean "triggering certain aspects of the Good Friday Agreement" and "involvement of the Irish government, ultimately"

Speaking on BBC News NI's The View programme, Sir Robert Buckland was asked if "old-style direct rule of the past" was off the table.

The Conservative MP resplied: "I think so.

"I think anybody who like many of us will have remembered and read and committed parts of the process of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement to memory, will know there is no going back to that previous dispensation.

"That would be to upend 26 years of progress. And that is what is at stake here."

However Tory colleague David Jones, the deputy chair of the European Research Group says its MPs would oppose such a move. The former Welsh Secretary told the News Letter: “Any involvement by the Irish government in the administration of Northern Ireland would be unacceptable to most, if not all, Conservative colleagues”.

The Northern Ireland Office has been contacted for its view on Sir Robert’s comments, which come as the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has invited Northern Ireland's five largest parties for one-to-one talks at Hillsborough Castle on Monday.