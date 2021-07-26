Trade union body’s ‘dangerous and divisive’ Irish unity motion

A “dangerous and divisive” motion expressing support for Irish unity would cause a split in the trade union movement in Northern Ireland, a veteran peace activist has warned.

By Mark Rainey
Monday, 26th July 2021, 4:01 pm
Rev Chris Hudson. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Rev Chris Hudson was responding to a motion that has been put forward to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions for consideration ahead of the annual meeting later this year.

He said the motion – tabled by the Waterford Council of Trade Unions – goes against the tradition of the ICTU being neutral on the constitutional question.

“If there was a motion from a union branch in Northern Ireland calling for a pro-UK union position to be taken up by ICTU I would equally oppose it,” he told the Sunday Times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“This proposal is dangerous and deeply divisive at a time of great tension in Northern Ireland.”

Rev Hudson is a minister at All Souls Church in south Belfast, a former communication workers’ trade union official and a founder of the Peace Train movement.

He added: “This motion risks tearing asunder the unity of the trade union movement in Northern Ireland and would be a deeply reckless move.

“I hope the ICTU national executive doesn’t even let this motion get to the floor of congress this October.”

Northern Ireland