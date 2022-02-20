Tributes flood in following the death of 39 year old Christopher Stalford DUP MLA

“Words are not adequate to express the shock and deep sadness I feel at the death of Christopher Stalford. To his beloved wife Laura and four young children I express sincere Christian sympathy. “Having known Christopher well since his days working for me, when I served as an MEP, I retained friendship and respect for him and his undoubted ability - ability which Unionism can ill afford to lose. “I also express sympathy to his party which he served with loyalty and distinction. His colleagues in the Assembly and elsewhere will feel an aching void, though it is his family who above all require the prayers and support of us all.”