Tributes paid to Ulster Unionist stalwart May Steele

Ulster Unionists have paid tribute to the party’s honorary president who passed away on Monday aged 83.

May Steele MBE JP, who lived at Browns Bay in Islandmagee, had been ill for some time.

She was the widow of former Larne deputy mayor Sam Steele and had herself been a UUP representative on the Northern Ireland Forum between 1996 and 1998.

Party leader Steve Aiken said: “Her contribution to the party and her sage advice to successive Ulster Unionist leaders will always be appreciated and remembered.”

UUP chairman Danny Kennedy described Mrs Steele as a “very dedicated and loyal member” who played an important role over many years, particularly in the Ulster Women’s Unionist Council.

She was awarded the honorary president title in 2016 by former leader Mike Nesbitt.

UUP vice-chairman Roy McCune said: “May was a colleague and friend for many years. She was someone who I had enormous respect for. May gave selfless service and was a leading and outstanding figure in the party over a lifetime. Her work, commitment, and support for the party is legendary. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege and pleasure of knowing and working with her.”