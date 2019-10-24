Troubles ‘truth commission’ won’t work, says Beattie

The UUP’s justice spokesperson believes a mooted “truth commission” to deal with the legacy of the Troubles won’t work because senior republicans can’t be trusted to provide honest information.

Doug Beattie, a decorated army veteran who is now a senior figure in the UUP, gave his view on the idea of a ‘truth commission’ after it emerged ministers are exploring the possibility.

Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, the chief of defence people, was asked in a Westminster committee earlier this week whether consideration was being given to a “truth recovery process” similar to the truth and reconciliation commission employed in South Africa after the apartheid regime was brought to an end.

“That is exactly what we are looking at,” Lt General Nugee said. He said discussions were taking place between government departments about the idea.

The Defence Committee had been discussing “vexatious” prosecutions against Northern Ireland veterans.

But Upper Bann MLA Mr Beattie said the “truth commission” approach won’t work.

“This is not a new discussion and there are problems with it,” he said.

“Whose truth will it be? Who will give the truth? Do you believe senior republicans will provide honest information to a truth commission? Take Gerry Adams, who maintains he was never in the IRA despite what appears to be evidence to the contrary.”