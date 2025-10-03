TUV and Alliance clash over Palestinian protests that brought Belfast to a standstill
The PSNI issued an advance warning to commuters of "major disruption" between 5-7pm on Thursday due to the protest and march.
Social media showed protesters waving Palestinian flags and holding a “road block” on the busy York Street junction that connects to the Westlink.
The PSNI said they attended and provided “traffic management at a notified procession, and related activity and have begun an investigation”.
One person was arrested and another cautioned and reports to the Public Prosecution Service will follow, police said. Police also attended a protest at Garvaghy Road roundabout, Portadown on Thursday.
But speaking on the Nolan Show, Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw defended the right to protest, saying the international community had failed to act on Gaza. "Yesterday was a result of the huge frustration amongst people at the horror, the death, the genocide, the unrelenting attacks on the people of Gaza,” she said.
TUV Chairman Allister Kyle said the party defends lawful protest, "but once the law is broken, a line is crossed".
He said it was "deeply disappointing" that Ms Bradshaw "did not unequivocally condemn the illegal blocking of roads on York Street".
Mr Kyle said he was contacted by a member of the public who, during the Belfast protest, reportedly heard threats such as, "We got two" in reference to the two Jews killed in Manchester.
Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart said the protests "inconvenienced people trying to go about their business" and that because some happened after the Manchester terror attacks it “displays a disregard for basic decency”.
UUP MLA Doug Beattie said lawful protest is "a cornerstone" of UK society but, calling for PSNI enforcement, said that "unlawful protest including preventing people going about their business, is not acceptable".
Further notified pro-Palestine parades include Londonderry city centre on Saturday 4 October at 1pm; Londonderry city centre on Tuesday 7 October at 7:15pm and Belfast city centre on Saturday 11 October at 1:20pm