TUV delegates laugh at footage of DUP politicians dismissing Jim Allister as a failure, months before he ousted their party colleague as North Antrim MP

​TUV conference delegates savoured a video that was played showing DUP politicians mocking Jim Allister as “a failure”, and then footage of him being elected to Westminster.

​The film, which was broadcast on a screen on stage before Mr Allister MP gave his keynote address at the annual gathering in Cookstown on Saturday, was edited around footage of last year’s February return of Stormont, when the DUP ended its assembly boycott.

The Saturday sitting saw a Sinn Fein politician elected as the first minister of Northern Ireland for the first time, Michelle O’Neill. While some DUP politicians including Emma Little-Pengelly made criticisms of past IRA violence during that ceremony to restore devolution, Mr Allister alone made an extensive speech that referred to republican terrorism.

The video showed Gordon Lyons MLA, now the DUP communities minister, and his party colleague Paul Givan MLA, who is in charge of education in Northern Ireland, make the only personal attacks that were made in that parliamentary session, apart from Mr Allister’s own criticisms of Ms O’Neill.

The TUV video showed Gordon Lyons and Paul Givan of the DUP at Stormont in February last year, tearing into Jim Allister as a failed politician, on the day the assembly voted Michelle O'Neill in as a Sinn Fein first minister of Northern Ireland

The video, which is embedded in the online version of this story, showed Mr Lyons saying of Mr Allister: “Every time he speaks he reminds us why the sole TUV member.”

The film then showed Mr Givan saying: “He has achieved absolutely nothing.”

Amid laughter in the TUV conference hall, the next clip from last year was of Mr Lyons adding: “He has absolutely nothing to offer the people Northern Ireland.”

The next clip from the assembly sitting which voted for a Sinn Fein first minister was of Mr Givan saying, with slow emphasis: “Because he is a political failure, a dead end unionist.”

There were cheers among the TUV delegates when the video moved on to footage of Mr Allister on stage last year at the North Antrim general election count, standing beside the DUP’s Ian Paisley Jnr as the returning officer declared Mr Allister elected MP. The video next showed Mr Allister giving the oath in the House of Commons as he was sworn in as a member of that chamber.