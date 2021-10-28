TUV leader Jim Allister

Mr Donaldson previously told the Nolan Show that if the government is going to introduce legislation in October on the New Decade New Approach (NDNA) agreement in October “then that is when I would expect the government to act on their commitment in NDNA to Protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market”. Asked if he would pull his ministers out of Stormont before November if this was not done in October, the DUP leader replied: “I think that is the sort of timescale we are working to now.”

Today in Co Tyrone Mr Donaldson said negotiations on resolving issues with Brexit’s NI Protocol cannot be put on “the long finger”. The DUP leader said talks between the UK and EU on the contentious Irish Sea trade border need to reach resolution “very, very soon”. And he warned that he will pull down powersharing at Stormont if significant changes to the protocol are not secured by early November.

TUV leader Jim Allister said today that Sir Jeffery was “very clear that the government had to act to restore Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market by the end of October”. He added: “That is obviously now not going to happen. One cannot spin this by saying discussions are ongoing. I am concerned that the core issues aren’t being addressed in the talks between the Government and the EU.

“The test for all of this will be are we still in a foreign single market for goods, under a foreign customs code and subject to foreign laws? If we are then nothing of substance has changed.” The DUP was invited to respond.

TUV Foyle candidate Elizabeth Neely expressed concern that NDNA Irish Language legislation from Westminster would provide for an Irish Language Commissioner with statutory powers to “promote and facilitate” the use of Irish throughout the public sector. “This zealot will set standards that every public body must meet in the use of Irish in the delivery of its services,” she said. “Such will bring obvious recruitment advantages to Irish speakers across the public service.”

But SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said the UK Government promised to legislate for the Irish language “and that promise must be kept regardless of the ongoing negotiations around the Protocol”.

He added: “All the main parties, including the DUP, agreed to a number of cultural provisions as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement and they must be realised in full.”

Alliance Deputy Leader Stephen Farry said that at a time when health waiting lists are long, energy costs are rising and public services are not delivering, threatening to collapse the Executive is “the height of dangerous irresponsibility”. He added that the continued efforts of some to “sow division” on the agreed NDNA culture and language package is “frustrating”.

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins responded that the Irish language belongs “to us all”.

She added: “Sinn Féin is seeking the faithful implementation of the language act agreed by the two governments, the DUP and UUP and other political parties in the New Decade New Approach, which led to the re-establishment of the political institutions in January 2020.

“The DUP reneged on its commitments to introduce the language and cultural legislation, including an Irish Language Act. The British government has committed to moving the legislation agreed in the NDNA through Westminster.