TUV top the poll in Bannside

TUV leader Jim Allister has praised his Bannside candidates after they topped the poll in yesterday’s election.

Stewart McDonald secured 1,504 first preference votes and his party colleague Timothy Gaston gained 1,433.

A total of 8,169 votes were cast and 96 were rejected. The quota is 1,154.

Commenting on his success, Timothy Gaston said: “It’s a true reflection of the work we have been carrying out in Bannside. We got a great reception round the doors. Our message to local residents is that we will keep working and pick up where we finished off. We’ve had a strong showing here and it will be interesting to see what happens when Ballymena and Braid open later on.”

Praising his two Bannside representatives, Jim Allister MLA said: “This is a super tribute to them. No party could ask for better councillors than Stewart and Timothy. To have both of them in the one area gives us unbelievable success.

“They have turned Bannside, which used to be the heartland of another party into the heartland of TUV. I’m hopeful that we could add seats in Ballymena town and the Braid and maybe elsewhere.”