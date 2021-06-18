TUV: unionism ‘weaker than before’ after Edwin Poots’ three weeks at top

TUV leader Jim Allister speaking at Stormont on Thursday after Paul Givan was confirmed as First Minister

Mr Allister said the shock resignation of Mr Poots as DUP leader on Thursday night – after just three weeks in the post – has boosted Sinn Fein and “reopened the door to ransom politics”.

The TUV leader also said it was time for unionism to switch the main focus back to opposing the post-Brexit NI Protocol.

“Edwin Poots leaves Unionism in a weaker position than where he found it,” Mr Allister said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Conversely, he leaves Sinn Fein in a strong position as he reopened the door to ransom politics and then slavishly paid the Sinn Fein ransom. Whatever way you look at it, his short time as leader was disastrous.”

Mr Poots narrowly defeated Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson in a leadership contest last month – sparked when a majority of the party’s MLAs lost faith in Arlene Foster’s leadership.

Mr Allister added: “The challenge for all of unionism now is to get the focus back where it should always have been – on the Union dismantling protocol and its defeat.