TUV voices anger after Omagh Pride posts picture of drag queen posing in front of Gospel Hall

​​The TUV has hit out over the Omagh Pride parade at the weekend after organisers posted a picture of a drag queen posing outside the town's Gospel Hall.

The event's official Facebook account published the image, which the party's secretary Ann McClure described as an attempt "to provoke a reaction from people of faith".

In common with other pride parades, the annual event in the Co Tyrone town is largely focussed on transgenderism, with the town centre bedecked in 'progress pride' flags bearing the baby blue-and-pink colours of the trans movement.

One of the main banners read "trans lives matter", and organisers had announced in advance that members of the four Stormont Executive parties - Alliance, Sinn Fein, the UUP and DUP - were not welcome because they had halted the practice of giving puberty-blocking drugs to children who claim to be transgender.

The image posted online by the Omagh Pride Facebook account (it since appears to have been removed)

The event is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, while the Fermanagh & Omagh PSNI Facebook page posted a message online about the parade featuring the rainbow colours of pride and a promise that "our LGBT+ communities" will be "met with fairness and respect".

The Parades Commission was notified of four Christian protests during the parade.

No restrictions were imposed on either the parade or the associated protests.

Omagh Gospel Hall stands on Dublin Road, just off the main Market Street which the parade traversed on Saturday afternoon.

After the photo of the drag queen was circulated online, the TUV said it had been "contacted by a number of Christians who were deeply offended" by the drag performer "posing provocatively".

Mrs McClure said: "For many years, it has rightly been recognised that parades in the vicinity of places of worship must be conducted with respect and sensitivity.

"This principle has been strictly applied to loyal order parades alike.

"The same standard must apply to pride parades. Yet what we see time and again is that pride events go out of their way to provoke a reaction from people of faith.

"What happened at Omagh Gospel Hall was a clear display of disrespect. It must be called out - not ignored or excused.

"The Parades Commission, which regularly imposes conditions on other parades when they pass churches or chapels, must take this matter seriously.

"I will be raising the issue directly with them and asking for an assurance that conditions will be imposed on pride events this summer in relation to conduct in the vacuity of places of worship to prevent similar offensive behaviour.

“While the pride movement claims to promote respect, compassion, and tolerance, the reality tells a different story.

"Pride is not so much about love and diversity as it is about the aggressive propagation of a moral and political agenda that many in Northern Ireland do not share."