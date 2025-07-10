Twelfth 2025: Preparations near completion for 11th night bonfires

Preparations for the 11th July night across Northern Ireland have been an opportunity to educate children about their culture, build community cohesion and celebrate history and heritage in a family friendly environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 300 bonfires are set to be lit across Thursday and Friday night ahead of the Orange Order’s July 12 parades on Saturday.

Craigyhill bonfire in Larne has become an international news story in its own right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weighing in at around 190 feet tall - plus a 30 foot becon on top, a bus load of German visitors have arrived this week to admire it and organisers have forged links with other bonfire builders in Holland and Norway.

Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine are a regular feature of the Kilkeel paegent.

A fairground has been operating at the site all week with a fun day planned for Thursday, live music, fire breathers and local DJs. The bonfire ignites at midnight amid a fireworks display.

Last year some 40,000 people with nationalist visitors wearing GAA and Celtic tops among those made welcome.

Larne DUP Councillor Andrew Wilson said: “Like many bonfires, those in Larne stretch back many generations. Old and young are brought together, communities are strengthened and heritage is celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Craigyhill bonfire also looks forward, with live music and family entertainment, and crowds gather for several days around the traditional 11th night lighting.

Winston Churchill is part of the annual paegent in Kilkeel

"The organisers are to be commended for ensuring there that no offensive slogans are present, and also for the international links they have established with other bonfire celebrations around Europe."

Gareth Crozier, chairperson of the Schomberg Society in Kilkeel, organises a two week festival each year building up to the Twelfth and their bonfire on the 11th night.

"Our aim is to give the whole thing a family orientated feel and a celebration of our culture and heritage," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place at Elizabeth II Park from 11am along with a Living History Military Campsite.

Water from the Rover Boyne is gathered each year to be poured on the main street of Kilkeel.

The traditional ‘Boyne Water’ from the River Boyne will be poured across the road in the town centre just before the pageant parade at 7:30pm - this year led by ‘King William III’ and ‘Queen Mary II’ for the first time. Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine are also making an appearance in their vintage car.

William and Mary will then officially launch the open air concert from 8:30pm in Queen Elizabeth II Park.

This year it features a live cannon firing display with Living History Re-Enactors as well as Glasgow Rangers Singer Robyn Keen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Dawson helps organise the bonfire in Kilcooley estate in Bangor.

Bonfire builders have worked hard to make the bonfire in Kilcooley, Bangor a welcoming family event.

He is part of a team which maintains safety and helps primary children learn how to gather materials and build their own bonfire.

"While they're working they are asking loads of questions about history and culture and what happened in 1688," he said.

"We explain that the bonfires were lit to guide King William down to the Battle of the Boyne and we also explain the dark years of Northern Ireland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The process keeps children constructively engaged for much of the summer, he says.

"For me it is about keeping our Britishness alive.

"Few people understand the months of hard work involved. Band practice and building the bonfire takes a couple of nights a week after work for many people.