Two central Larne streets will be shut to traffic to help create ‘cafe culture’ buzz, according to proposals

Plans have been unveiled to shut two streets in the centre of Larne to traffic.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council aims to get funding from the Department for Communities to “invest in the public realm” in Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street.

As part of the scheme it is proposed to pedestrianise both streets.

These are the streets which would be pedestrianised

Viewing Google Street View, both roads are narrow and run-down, with a raft of shuttered businesses.

They lead off Main Street and High Street.

The plan is also to extend the public footway on Bridge Street by removing the two on-street parking bays.

Mayor William McCaughey (DUP) said: “It is envisaged that pedestrianising the two streets will create a vibrant and attractive space with the opportunity to develop a café culture and a plaza type area to host small events that will increase footfall in Larne town centre.”

“The existing two car parking spaces on Bridge Street are not regularly used as there is sufficient parking along Point Street that runs parallel to Dunluce Street.

“In addition, with a proposed new hotel development planned for this area in the near future, the council believes that this is an opportune time to focus on upgrading Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street to support the overall regeneration of Larne town centre.

“It is hoped that the regeneration works will act as a catalyst for further private and public sector investment in the area.”

Public realm improvement works were completed in Larne a few years ago with significant investment in new streetscape, furniture and lighting, however this work did not extend to Dunluce Street and Lower Cross Street.

The council is seeking the views of businesses located in the area and also from the wider public.

The plans are online for a period of 28 days, starting tomorrow.

Visit: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/larne-streets

