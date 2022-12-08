It said: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the Football Association of Ireland, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decision: - To fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct."