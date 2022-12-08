UEFA fines Irish Football Assocation €20k after Republic of Ireland women's team IRA chants
UEFA has decided to fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 after its woman's football team was filmed singing an IRA chant in October.
The decision follows the FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers play-off Republic of Ireland vs Scotland on 11 October.The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has announced the following decision today.
It said: "Following an investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector regarding the potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on 11 October 2022, and the subsequent disciplinary proceedings opened against the Football Association of Ireland, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken the following decision: - To fine the Football Association of Ireland €20,000 for the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct."
The team made headlines afterwards when a clip was published of them singing ‘Ooo Ah Up The Ra’.