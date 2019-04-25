UK and Ireland to begin fresh Stormont talks

The UK and Irish governments are to begin talks in a fresh bid to get Stormont back up and running, it has been reported.

Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradly and the Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney are expected to make an announcement tomorrow, both the BBC and the Irish broadcaster RTE have reported.

The fresh round of talks come after a rebuke of Northern Ireland’s politicians from clergyman Fr Martin Magill during the funeral on Wednesday for murdered journalist Lyra McKee.

Both broadcasters report that talks are likely to begin after the council elections due to take place next week and before the European elections.

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot dead during rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry last week.

Widespread anger and revulsion has been expressed following the killing.