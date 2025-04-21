UK and NZ to strengthen defence ties

The prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and his counterpart, Christopher Luxon, are expected to visit a military base to see British and New Zealand personnel train Ukrainian troops as part of the UK's Operation Interflex.

​Sir Keir Starmer will aim to strengthen the UK's defence ties with New Zealand as he hosts the country's prime minister today.

More than 54,000 Ukrainians have already received training under Operation Interflex, and Mr Luxon is expected to confirm today that New Zealand will extend its support for the programme to the end of the year.

In a further show of support for Ukraine, Sir Keir is expected to announce a deal worth £30 million for drones produced by SYOS Aerospace, a New Zealand company with a factory in Hampshire.

Drones have become increasingly important over the course of the war in Ukraine, and now account for more battlefield casualties than artillery.

The pair will also instruct their respective defence ministers to begin work on a new defence partnership between the UK and New Zealand, replacing the one signed in 2015.

The UK and New Zealand already have long-standing defence links, with both nations belonging to the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network and the Royal New Zealand Navy providing a frigate, HMNZS Te Kaha, for the UK carrier strike group due to set sail for the Indian Ocean from Portsmouth today.

