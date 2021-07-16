Solicitor General, Lucy Frazer, MP.

The plan to end all prosecutions for incidents up to April 1998, applying to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries, has been met with disapproval on both sides of the divide in Belfast, as well as in Dublin.

Asked whether it was time for a “rethink”, Lucy Frazer told Sky News: “The issue in relation to this is that as time moves on, the chances of getting a successful conviction gets lower.

“I know that this issue is causing a lot of issues in Ireland and it is important we engage on this subject, and that rifts are developing.