UK government will engage 'with all parties' before introducing Troubles 'amnesty' says Solicitor General Lucy Frazer
The Solicitor General, Lucy Frazer, MP has said the UK government will engage with "all parties" in Northern Ireland before it introduces legislation that would lead to what many have described as a Troubles "amnesty".
The plan to end all prosecutions for incidents up to April 1998, applying to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries, has been met with disapproval on both sides of the divide in Belfast, as well as in Dublin.
Asked whether it was time for a “rethink”, Lucy Frazer told Sky News: “The issue in relation to this is that as time moves on, the chances of getting a successful conviction gets lower.
“I know that this issue is causing a lot of issues in Ireland and it is important we engage on this subject, and that rifts are developing.
“I know the Government is engaging with all parties, it will continue to do so before it brings forward any legislation.”