UK govt: ‘We must hire talent to ensure Protocol works and Good Friday Agreement is secure’
The comments came in the form of a statement from the Northern Ireland Office, which was asked questions by the News Letter about a new government recruitment drive.
The London-based Department for the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs is seeking to hire four high-level civil servants, on salaries up to £71,000, to help manage and oversee the working of the Protocol.
Unionists have demanded that the Protocol (the legal mechanism which created the de facto border in the Irish Sea) must be scrapped.
However, the job adverts describe the new Protocol-supervising roles as “permanent”.
It was put to the Northern Ireland Office that this is a sign the Protocol is here to stay.
It said: “We are seeking to agree significant changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU, not to scrap it.
“Accordingly, it is important we employ talented people to ensure it delivers on its core objectives – minimising disruption to everyday lives and safeguarding the (Belfast) Good Friday Agreement.”
