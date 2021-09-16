Ulster-born Catholic Tory MP joins the Northern Ireland Office as a junior minister

Conor Burns MP, pictured in the News Letter office, is a unionist who comes from Northern Ireland originally, and a close ally of the prime minister Boris Johnson

Conor Burns, who is a unionist and a close ally of the prime minister Boris Johnson, will become a junior minister at the NIO to Brandon Lewis, the secretary of state. He replaces the minister of state Robin Walker MP.

Mr Burns resigned from government in 2020 after an investigation found he threatened a company chair over a financial dispute with his father.

He was suspended from Parliament for seven days after an investigation into his conduct.

