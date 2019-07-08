Ulster-born Labour MP Kate Hoey announces retirement from politics after 30 years as Vauxhall MP

The fiercely independent Labour MP Kate Hoey has announced that she is to retire from politics.

Ms Hoey, who was born in the village of Mallusk in Co Antrim, first entered Parliament in 1989.

A staunch unionist, Ms Hoey was often close to the DUP’s positions and maintained strong links with Northern Ireland, frequently travelling home and speaking about Northern Irish issues.

However, she enraged many Labour supporters by her outspoken support for Brexit, despite her constituency strongly voting to remain in the EU.

Ms Hoey, who was facing the threat of deselection by her constituency association, tweeted this afternoon to say that she would not be standing again.

The 73-year-old former UK sports minister under Tony Blair said that she had stated at the 2015 General Election that should not seek re-election in 2020 but “was persuaded to fight the unexpected General Election of 2017”.

In the brief letter to her constituents she added: “Now that the national Labour Party has started the process for the 2022 election I have decided that after 30 years as the MP for Vauxhall I will not seek re-election as a Labour candidate. “Until the next General Election I will of course continue every single day to give my all to help constituents in Vauxhall and to campaign for policies that make life better for residents.”