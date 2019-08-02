Ulster Rugby joining Pride is the latest move which makes Christians feel marginalised

Ulster Rugby is the latest organisation to join the “Gadarene” rush to participate in Saturday’s Belfast “Pride” demonstration.

They join many corporate bodies who deem it necessary to flaunt unquestioning support for the LGBT lobby despite it having almost become a deluded cult with many hallmarks of a totalitarian ideology.

Do any of these corporate entities give any consideration to the hounding of Christians or the denial of free speech on this subject?

We are familiar with the very expensive misplaced zeal with which the Equality Commission prosecuted Asher’s Bakery because they would not promote a political campaign.

Israel Folau has lost his rugby career because he quoted the Bible but Ulster Rugby does not feel the need to rush in to support his right to act in accordance with his conscience.

Queen’s University closed its theological faculty rather than have their students study at a Presbyterian College following the church’s re-affirmation of its belief in traditional marriage. The University also recoiled at the thought of students being lectured solely by male lecturers as though the gender of the lecturer counted more than the quality of the teaching.

We regularly hear of public employees being sacked or suspended because they do not accept the LGBT agenda which includes transgenderism and the indoctrination of school children as young as four. Street preachers are arrested for upholding Biblical teaching and nursery schools are expelled from public buildings for the “crime” of singing choruses.

Protest or disagree with their agenda and you may be labelled “homophobic” with severe consequences for your career and a possible journey to court.

Offensive posters have been previously carried in these parades and are redolent of a “McCarthyite” type witch hunt against the Christian community.

The indisputable fact is that there is no such thing as “equal marriage”. I have challenged, in vain, MPs, Peers, MLAs, Councillors and LGBT activists to demonstrate how a same sex union can equate with a heterosexual marriage because it is a physiological impossibility, a fraud, a distortion of the truth, yet still used as a campaign slogan. Appearing to be denied an equality is apparently of greater campaign value than the actual truth.

Children are being taught that it is perfectly normal to be in a family with two mums or two dads or that they can easily switch gender. Biologically a child can only have one mother and one father. The brutal truth is that in these homosexual arrangements, the child is deliberately deprived of the love and guidance of one natural parent for its entire life. It is a selfish act of great cruelty.

All the main churches here still accept that marriage is between one man and one woman.

Freedom of speech must be defended and Christophobia treated as a hate crime as serious as homophobia or anti-semitism.

Ronnie Crawford

Lisburn