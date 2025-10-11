Ulster Unionist conference: Mike Nesbitt warns English nationalism bigger threat to Union than Irish nationalism

The Ulster Unionist leader has warned that English nationalism is a growing threat to the United Kingdom, and warned that an ill-thought-through border poll risks a repeat of the destabilisation caused by Brexit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Nesbitt said the EU referendum showed that any proposition on a united Ireland should never be to the people until the consequences of such a change had been thought through “to the nth degree”.

Addressing the party faithful at their annual conference in Belfast on Saturday, the UUP boss questioned whether nationalists had answers for the major issues constitutional change would throw up – such as to state pensions, benefits and the health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he criticised unionists who oppose getting involved in “the debate” about a united Ireland.

UUP leader Mike Nesbitt addressing his party's conference in Belfast on Saturday.

“Paradoxically, the same people who understand [the challenges of constitutional change] accuse unionists who engage in the debate of being a Lundy. But when there’s a problem, the first thing you should do is name it, then deal with it openly, transparently and honestly.

“The problem with constitutional change like Brexit is that it’s destabilising, it’s confusing – and ultimately it can be disappointing.

“I think one constitutional leap of faith is enough for anyone to endure”, Mr Nesbitt said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the UK is the sixth largest economy in the world, while the Republic ranks 25th.

“My question to you is this, who votes for relegation? Some say unification would be transformational, but what was really transformational… was the crash of the Celtic Tiger in 2008 which required a massive bailout from the sixth largest economy on the planet.

“And today, I know Irish finances look good, but one of their biggest sectors is pharmaceuticals, a multi billion dollar industry that the Republic is heavily involved in, but involved in a manner that deeply displeases President Donald Trump, and the implications of that are very clear”, the UUP leader said.

He also highlighted the importance of UK and NATO membership “at a time when geopolitical tensions are so great that some others have concluded that a third world war, while not inevitable, is more likely than it has been for a very long time”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Nesbitt questioned whether this is the time to leave NATO – and contrasted the UK commitment to increasing spending on defence to the Republic, which he said doesn't even spend half of 1% of GDP on its security.

However, he also warned that changes in the UK political landscape posed a threat to Northern Ireland’s place in the union.

Mr Nesbitt said that while “Unionists have always looked over our shoulders at the Irish nationalists as the biggest threat to Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, Irish nationalists have been knocked off the gold medal spot by English nationalism.

“Last time I joined our team at Westminster, I was struck by the number of MPs sporting lapel badges, not with the flag of the UK, but the flag of St George. And since then, of course, waving the flag of England has become a campaign for many English people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like Brexit, They say it is another campaign to take back control. At the same time, I read of one English nationalist MP attacking Scotland for their block grant, and therein lies the danger.

“Our annual subvention, 19 billion pounds, is a very significant sum of money. It can build hospitals in the constituencies of English nationalist MPs. It could put bobbies on the beats of their towns and their villages. It could put classroom assistants in with the children of the people who voted them into power.

“That is the real danger of supporting the sort of right wing parties other unionists currently find so appealing”, he said.

Mr Nesbitt also said his party is “ambitious to tackle some of the deepest, stickiest, hardest to ship problems that hold our people back from enjoying hope through prosperity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He cited health inequalities which he said have a devastating impact on many people's healthy life expectancy.

“Two babies born today in the same maternity unit in this city could grow up a mile apart, one in an area of the greatest deprivation, one in an area of the least. Their healthy life expectancy will vary by up to 14 years.