Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has ruled out any formal unionist pact

It comes as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson once again floated the notion of unionists working more closely together, as he attempts to reframe the debate within unionism away from splits – most notably within his own party – over the Irish Sea border.

However, while welcoming comments about unionists reaching out to a new audience, Ulster Unionists have suggested Sir Jeffrey is late to the game.

And speaking after an event with Sir Jeffrey in Queen’s University last night, the UUP leader said “I don’t think pacts is the right thing to do, I don’t think it works for unionism. I don’t think it works for the electorate here in Northern Ireland".

Doug Beattie said it is important that there is a UUP representative on the ballot paper to give Ulster Unionists someone to vote for who they believe in.

However, he said “If there comes a time where I don’t have the people to run in certain constituencies, that’s a different issue – there’s nothing I can do about that. But as it stands now it’s important that we give people the choice”.

Yesterday, the Ulster Unionist Party chairwoman Jill Macauley said unionism would have been better served if Sir Jeffrey hadn’t left her party.

"I certainly would welcome Jeffrey’s comments. Certainly they’re not early enough for me. One can only imagine what a life would have been if Jeffrey had stayed stayed within the Ulster Unionist Party and showed real political courage and leadership alongside David Trimble instead of actually protesting against the Belfast Agreement 25 years ago”.

In a post on social media platform X, the UUP chair also said her party had been trying to win converts to unionism for years – adding “yet to Jeffrey & some in the DUP this seems to be a new phenomenon”.

In an interview on the BBC’s Talkback programme yesterday, Sir Jeffrey said there must be a much more unified approach by the two main unionist parties.

Appearing to hint at electoral pacts, he said recent talks with the UUP were about “building a more cohesive unionism. Whether it’s operating in local government, in the Assembly or indeed in future in Westminster – we can do so in a way in which it’s our common ground that we’re working, rather than seeking to hit off each other because we might have some differences or a different policy emphasis.

"I think the common ground across mainstream unionism is far stronger than anything that divides us, and therefore it makes sense for us to work together in common cause”.

He said he would “ultimately” like to see the parties working closely together, and what shape that takes “can be looked at as we go forward”.

In an attempt to portray the DUP and UUP as the future of unionism, he said working together to win more seats “may lead to a realignment within unionism where perhaps you have some more traditional elements and then a unionism that is forward looking and wants to set out the vision for the union that wins converts… particularly people in the middle ground”.