Ulster Unionists say Stormont power-sharing should not be surrendered - as party meets for annual conference

UUP boss Mike Nesbitt. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Ulster Unionist Party says unionism should not surrender power-sharing at Stormont as there is “no viable, realistic alternative” – as it argues that the success of the Northern Ireland economy is key to its future.

Mike Nesbitt will set out his party’s vision in Belfast on Saturday, with a key message of ‘Hope through Prosperity’.

Delegates will gather at the Crowne Plaza hotel in the south of the city, where discussions will focus on economic prosperity – including issues such as Northern Ireland’s rural economy, economic inactivity, educational underperformance and health inequalities.

There will also be a discussion on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles, in light of the government’s recent proposals to repeal the Legacy Act.

A party spokesperson said the UUP “has always been for making Northern Ireland work”.

“Economic prosperity was the big promise in 1998 when hope peaked, yet today, we have economic inactivity, we have educational underperformance, and we have health inequalities.

“Our message is these long-standing, sticky issues can be tackled, should be tackled, and will be tackled by the Ulster Unionist Party.

“How can it be right that two babies born the same day in the same hospital might grow up a mile apart but one will live a healthy life 14 years longer than the other?

“How can it be right that 27% of people of working age are neither in work nor seeking employment? That’s our shocking rate of economic inactivity”.

“The Ulster Unionist Party believes in the success of the Northern Ireland economy, but there’s more work to do to ensure opportunity for all.

“We need to reach the economically inactive with targeted skills provision closely aligned to industry needs”.

The party has also defended the institutions, saying there is “no viable, realistic alternative to power-sharing at Stormont. Power was very hard won in 1998”.