Many unanswered questions remain over the process by which Ulster University appointed two former Alliance Party figures from a “Exceptional Talent Pool” – bypassing normal recruitment processes.

Former MP Dr Stephen Farry and former Alliance special advisor Dr Jodie Carson will jointly head a new Strategic Policy Unit at the university – but there was no advertised recruitment process for their new roles.

Instead, they were placed in a special talent pool – which the University’s website claims is reserved for “very exceptional circumstances” where it is aware that “a world-class academic may be interested in working for the University.”

The criteria “sets standards very substantially above the norm” it claims. Applications to the exceptional talent pool are to be “reviewed by the Vice Chancellor’s Executive Group on a regular basis”.

Ulster University argues that the “compelling justification” for bypassing a competitive recruitment process was the “clear and significant strategic benefit for the University” because of the pair’s “combined academic and public policy expertise”.

The University and College Union (UCU) has raised questions about the appointments with the BBC, saying that recruitment processes should “uphold equality, transparency and accountability”.

The process by which they were appointed raises a number of questions, which Ulster University has not answered since they were asked by the News Letter on Wednesday.

This is what we asked:

- When were Dr Farry and Dr Carson added to the Exceptional Talent Pool?

This is important to establish whether they had long been on the University’s radar for their “exceptional talent”, or were added after Mr Farry lost his North Down seat at the general election. The Ulster University website says the pool will “only be used in situations where exceptional talent has been identified and the University is in a position to make a strategic investment in the relevant area”.

- What are the criteria for being placed into the Exceptional Talent Pool?

The University has not answered this question, but its website claims it “sets standards very substantially above the norm”.

In terms of the assessment process, it says the “exact techniques may vary depending on the discipline and the particular circumstances of the application”. IT also sets out that the applicant “must present a range of evidence sources to verify that they are a world-class academic. The assessment of ‘world-class’ will be made relative to the applicant’s career opportunities. Evidence sources could include:

- An exceptionally strong record of high quality peer reviewed publications that demonstrate international excellence and impact;

- An exceptionally strong track record, sustained over several years, in securing substantial research funding;

- Evidence of international esteem e.g. membership of grant awarding committees, editorial boards, national committees and high profile scholarly activity;

- ‘Landmark’ awards, publications or prizes

- Evidence of the ability to deliver a transformational change in either learning/teaching or civic leadership.

- Who decides who enters the Exceptional Talent Pool?

As Universities receive public funding, transparency about processes such as this will be expected by the public and elected representatives. The University have not answered this question, but an entry on their website states that applications “will be reviewed by the Vice Chancellor’s Executive Group on a regular basis”.

- How many people were in the Exceptional Talent Pool when Dr Farry and Dr Carson were selected – and how many people are in the Exceptional Talent Pool today?

If Dr Farry and Dr Carson were the only people in the pool – that would raise questions about whether the process is what its name suggests, or merely a fast-tracking system for appointments.

- Did the University offer anyone else within the Exceptional Talent Pool the opportunity to be considered to lead the Strategic Policy Unit?

- Of the candidates in the Exceptional Talent Pool, was there any process to decide who within that pool was most suited to lead the Strategic Policy Unit?

- When was the decision taken to establish a Strategic Policy Unit - and by whom?

In response to the News Letter’s initial query early in the week, an Ulster University spokesperson said:

“Following an initial review of a proposal for how Dr Farry and Dr Carson might contribute to a new Strategic Policy Unit, and after follow-on exploratory conversations and a robust assessment relative to strategic need, they were appointed through the established University’s Exceptional Talent Pool.

“The Exceptional Talent Pool is a University recruitment mechanism that is employed in a very small number of cases, where the potential exists to recruit particular specialists, where there is compelling justification as to why conventional recruitment is not appropriate and where there is a clear and significant strategic benefit for the University; in this case for their combined academic and public policy expertise.