Uncertainty over whether new parcels rules will be further delayed as NI Secretary says officials 'working really hard' on plans

The government says all business to business parcels will require information to be submitted onto the Customs Declaration Service - information which may be submitted by carriers. Photo: Chris Radburn/PA Wire

Hilary Benn has avoided saying new Irish Sea border rules on the movement of business parcels from Great Britain into Northern Ireland will be in place by the end of March – despite a previous deadline having already slipped last year.

Under the UK Internal Market Scheme – set up under the Windsor Framework – all parcels sent from businesses in the rest of the UK will require customs declarations to be made.

This was supposed to have been in effect from October 2024, but was delayed after intensive lobbying – particularly from the haulage and freight industries – who were concerned about the impact on their businesses.

A new deadline of the end of March was set, but when asked by the News Letter about whether it would be met, Secretary of State Hilary Benn did not guarantee that it would.

“On the parcels, we weren’t ready in time for the last date. The EU said ‘well if you’re not going to be ready on the parcels then the easement on the movement of goods and paperwork.. is not going to come in at the same time’. So we have a real incentive to make sure that we are ready on the parcels, to get the benefit of the other part of the arrangement – that will be put in place.

“Officials and the businesses are working really hard to put that in place. In the end we have to have systems that work for people, that are practical”, the Labour Northern Ireland Secretary said.

The Government website says the UK Internal Market Scheme (UKIMS) “enables eligible goods moving from a business in Great Britain to a business in Northern Ireland that are for sale to, or final use by, end consumers located in the UK to move without the need for a full international customs declaration and without incurring duty”.

