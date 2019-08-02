Union vows to fight fire service cuts

The Fire Brigades Union has said it will fight cuts to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Union leader Jim Quinn told the News Letter the FBU is to be briefed on the proposed changes later today.

The BBC report that cover will move from full-time to part-time in towns such as Carrickfergus, Enniskillen and Armagh city.

“We are shocked that it’s emerged this is a template for the future - we say it’s a template for disaster,” Mr Quinn told the BBC.

“As a result, the public and firefighters will be at risk as there will be a reduction in services across Northern Ireland.”

We have been asking to meet the permanent health secretary Richard Pengelly but as yet he hasn’t been in touch.

“It’s important he meets us and listens to those on the front line as he controls the purse strings.”

The fire service told the broadcaster it intends to bring a number of new trainees into the organisation in the coming months to allow for the continued delivery of a “safe and effective service”.

The Department of Health at Stormont, which has responsibility for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, told the BBC it is working to produce a break-even plan to support the 2019-20 budget allocation.