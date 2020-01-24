Unionist parties guilty of folly by failing to consult support bases over deal

A significant political development has been the rejection of the language component of ‘New Decade, New Approach’ by the grassroots supporters of both the DUP and the UUP.

A cogently argued press release from Markethill District LOL No 10, exemplifies the new reality.

It is no coincidence that Markethill is an epicentre at the heart of Professor Henry Patterson’s new book on the campaign of ethnic cleansing directed by the Provisional IRA at border Protestants.

The statement contrasts the role of Irish language commissioner (enforcer) with the nebulous proposals offered to the unionist community.

Markethill District’s over-riding concern is the failure of the unionist parties to consult with their support base.

What folly is this! These loyalist stake-holders represent somewhere in the region of 120,00 first preference votes!

The way the language component has been framed is a recipe for accelerating sectarian antagonism not stability; what is on offer is well paid Irish speakers ; not nurses or mental health specialists.

Unionism’s political representative need to remind the secretary of state that politics is the art of the possible and that the prime minister is committed to strengthening the Union; that includes not permitting Northern Ireland to become Boris’s Achilles heel.

Dr Clifford Smyth

Belfast BT6