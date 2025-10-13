Unionists accuse Alliance and Sinn Fein of trying to shut down scrutiny in the Assembly after acts of intimidation

​Unionist MLAs have accused rivals including Alliance of using recent acts of intimidation against Stormont politicians to silence scrutiny in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

The claims were made during a debate today on two incidents over the past week: one, when an explosive device was left outside a Sinn Fein office in Newry, and secondly when a crowd of protestors – some masked – gathered outside the home of Alliance leader Naomi Long and her Belfast City councillor husband Michael.

While there was universal condemnation of the acts of intimidation, members clashed over claims that rhetoric within the assembly may be fuelling hostility towards politicians.

The debate was heated, with Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw at one point telling UUP MLA Jon Burrows to “grow up”.

Jon Burrows, UUP MLA for North Antrim, criticised what he saw as attempts to stifle debate

Alliance deputy leader Eoin Tennyson opened the debate by saying: “The words uttered in this building are not without consequence.

“And I think all of us must now reflect on the tone and tenor of our contributions to public discourse.”

Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis said: “There has been language and rhetoric emanating from this chamber in recent weeks that hasn't helped matters.

“Week in, week out, we've seen a bingo card of dangerous rhetoric from the unionist benches. It's not enough to stand here and condemn these recent actions, condemnations with a 'but' are not condemnations ...

“People in this chamber have a responsibility to speak factually about the important issues facing our communities, not send out lazy dog whistles, which is what we have seen rising over recent weeks and months.”

DUP MLA Paul Frew said the assembly must continue to be a forum for “robust debate”.

“There should be no political party seeking to score political points in order to diminish our role as scrutinisers of this place and of the departments and of the individual ministers. And that is what concerns me here today,” he said.

TUV MLA Timothy Gaston said: “I join members in condemning the protest outside the home of the justice minister. Regardless of the public profile of any of us in the chamber, we are all entitled to a private family life.”

But he said that “one cannot comment on such an event without noting the irony of some who have commented on that protest continuing to defend the murder of Rev Robert Bradford MP, who was shot [by the IRA] while sitting behind a desk at a constituency surgery”.

He also criticsed Alliance, saying: “The incident outside Mrs Long's home was wrong, but it cannot be used to delegitimise and to silence criticisms in the chamber.

"We have heard it from the Alliance Party today, and we have heard it from Sinn Fein – their little helpers – who like to try to use other means.

"I say this to the Alliance Party: what happened outside Mrs Long's house was wrong but do not bring in other decisions that you have taken in an attempt to muddy the waters.”

Mr Burrows said: “I'm afraid to say democracy is under two attacks today, the attack from those who are mobs outside, and the attacks from those who are in here, who want to silence accountability and scrutiny and who want to link the actions of a mob with the legitimate voice of people in this chamber.”

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll interrupted to accuse Mr Burrows of a “dog whistle”.

Mr Burrows went on to criticise a post on Twitter by Alliance’s Ms Bradshaw, in which she accused him of a “feigned attempt” to show concern for the Longs.

“I know what it is like to be attacked in your own home and not to feel safe in it,” he said.

“I lived under serious threat. I lived behind armoured glass. Members of my family sent me messages this week saying that an Alliance MLA had blamed me [for the mob showing up at the Longs’ house].”

At that point Ms Bradshaw interjected to tell him to “grow up” – drawing objections from Mr Burrows and the DUP.