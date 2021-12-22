Unionists demand action not ‘soothing words’ from Truss on Protocol

New Brexit minister Liz Truss

Ulster Unionist stalwart Sir Reg Empey and TUV leader Jim Allister made their comments as Liz Truss begins to settle into her new role, having been appointed to it earlier in the week after Lord Frost quit.

Lord Frost had been at pains to stress his resignation was less about the government’s Brexit stance than it was about its approach to Covid.

His replacement Ms Truss now adds the Brexit portfolio to her two other jobs – namely being foreign secretary, and minister “for women and equalities”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Truss (previously a remainer during the 2016 referendum) said yesterday: “We need goods to flow freely between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, end the role of the European Court of Justice as the final arbiter of disputes between us, and resolve other issues.

“We must pick up the pace on talks in the New Year. Our preference remains to reach an agreed solution.

“If this does not happen, we remain prepared to trigger Article 16 safeguards to deal with the very real problems faced in Northern Ireland and to protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions.”

Mr Allister responded by saying: “If Liz Truss is serious and this genuinely is the UK government’s bottom line, it would represent significant progress. But let’s see.

“The Government has been making some of the right noises since the summer, but there has been no progress. It’s action, not words we need.

“For me the test for any deal is quite simple - are we still subject to foreign laws we do not make and cannot change, in a foreign single market for goods, under a foreign VAT regime and all overseen by a foreign court?

“If we are, then the abominable situation of our annexation remains. Mere tinkering will not change that, nor will soothing words.”

Lord Empey meanwhile said that “mere mitigations or triggering Article 16 do not alter the Protocol; they may affect how the Protocol operates but don’t replace it”.

He added: “Only a new or amended treaty will deliver that, and this can only be achieved by negotiation.

“We wish the Foreign Secretary well in her talks with the EU next month.

“The sad fact is that Northern Ireland has been put in this mess by our own Prime Minister’s proposals to the EU in October 2019.”

More from this reporter:

Click here; Man shot dead in west Belfast had recently beaten charges of blackmail and threats to kill

Click here: Leading loyalist warns government it may well be playing with fire over Protocol

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.