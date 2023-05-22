Unionists must 'stand firm' and not return to Stormont despite outcome of council elections: Jim Allister

The TUV leader said “standing firm remains the only option” for unionism while the European Union's “foreign laws” are implemented in Northern Ireland.

“Elections come and elections go, but the imperative to keep Stormont down remains,” Mr Allister said.

“Since the unaltered [NI] Protocol means Stormont would have to operate

Jim Allister at TUV council election manifesto launch

on the EU Customs Code basis that GB is a foreign country when it comes to our internal U.K. trade;

that the resulting partitioning Irish Sea border must be manned by Stormont (Rooney-v-Poots);

that foreign laws identical” to those of ROI must be administered by Stormont, thus aligning the economies north and south;

there is no basis upon which unionists can press the self-destruct button by establishing the Executive.

“However high the decibel reading of pan-nationalist fury might be, standing firm remains the only option for unionism, whatever the bullying or bribing tactics of the Secretary of State – someone who says there is no more money for schools or health, but can rustle up over £100m for Casement Park.”

Although the DUP retained the 122 seats it won during the 2019 election, Sinn Fein surged ahead by 39 seats to secure a total of 44.

The DUP’s overall share of the first preference votes was 23%, compared to around 31% for Sinn Fein.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey said his party was pleased with the DUP’s performance as his party’s “vote has held up well”.