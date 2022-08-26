Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unite the Union has issued a strike notice, saying the NIHE failed to make a pay offer.

The union says the four week strike involving 300 members will have a “severe impact” on housing services, starting from Monday 5 September.

Unite says it has given the NIHE a seven day notice for a strike action over pay.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 3rd May 2022 Belfast City Council union members hold a picket at Ormeau Recycling centre Belfast, as part of their on-going strike action over pay. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The union says the strike has been called after management “failed to make any offer whatsoever” to improve pay and meet the pay claim of Unite members.

Workers’ demands include a cash payment alongside a consolidated two pay point increase above the [National Joint Council] national pay offer for 2021-22, which is a bare 1.75 percent. Workers at the Housing Executive engaged in two strikes earlier in the year but the latest announcement represents further escalation, the union says.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham offered her full support to the Housing Executive workers:

“Retail price inflation is already above 12 percent and is widely forecast to hit 18 percent by the end of the year,” she said. “In such a cost of living crisis, workers need a decent pay increase to protect themselves and their families.

“In announcing this four week strike, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive workers can count on the full support of my union as they fight to win a decent pay increase. The NIHE should make an offer to the workers and they should do that as soon as possible.”

Regional Officer for Unite, Michael Keenan laid the blame for the continued strike action squarely at the feet of NIHE and warned that the strike was likely to have a severe impact on housing executive services:

“NIHE bosses failed to bring forward any concrete proposals to address the pay claim of Unite’s members,” he said. “They have left their employees with no alternative but to recommence strike action.

“Workplace reps at the Housing Executive are reporting that the service is already facing huge pressures. We are warning that bosses are bringing about a strike that will have potentially severe impact on the services offered by the Housing Executive to tenants. The blame for this rests entirely with the Housing Executive which has failed to seriously attempt to resolve this dispute.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll extended his solidarity to the strikers.

“An insulting 1.75% pay offer clearly won’t cut it during the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“Predictions suggest inflation will hit 18% in January, making it even more difficult for workers to get by.

“Housing Executive workers have been left with no alternative but to take strike action in the face of a pay cut. They join postal workers, health workers, transport workers and many other in saying that enough is enough. They are not going to put up with an erosion of their living standards.

“The Housing Executive has the power to offer its workers a real pay rise. This sustained strike action can make that a reality.