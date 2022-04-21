UPDATED: All upcoming anti-Protocol parades and rallies across Northern Ireland

Flyers for some upcoming rallies

Amid street disorder in some loyalist districts (which largely calmed down following the death of Prince Philip on April 9 last year), peaceful but un-notified parades took place in Ballymena, Portadown and Markethill.

Thereafter, other non-violent demonstrations began to grow across Northern Ireland in a more organised fashion.

After tonight’s Castlederg rally, there are set to be two more protests set for tonight: one in east Belfast, and one in the north of the city.

Recent anti-Protocol rally in Lurgan

> Organised by a body called the East Belfast Coalition, one event is said to involve DUP MLA Joanne Bunting, Mervyn Gibson of the Orange Order, John Ross of the TUV and Karl Bennett of the PUP as speakers.

There are 17 bands listed with the Parades Commission as taking part, with a march starting at Templemore Avenue at 7.30pm, to the WWI memorial in Grand Parade.

> Another flyer circulated online says the other event is organised by a body called the North Belfast Unionist Coalition and will be at 7.30pm at north Belfast Orange Hall with speakers Jim Allister, Billy Hutchinson, and Sammy Wilson (no parade has been notified).

> Meanwhile “North West United Unionists” have lodged noticed of a parade in Newbuildings, south of Londonderry city, on Saturday, April 23 – with a whopping 29 bands on the 11/1 application form, going from the village’s community centre at 7.30pm to Dams Green for speeches.

> Flyers have also been circulated for a rally at Saintfield Orange Hall, Co Down, at 7.30pm on April 29, with speakers listed as Kate Hoey, Ben Habib, DUP man Peter Weir, UUP man Philip Smith, and TUV man Stephen Cooper.

> A parade has been notified for the afternoon of April 30 (a Saturday) for Ballymena. Under the banner of “Mid Antrim Combined Orange Districts”, it starts at Henry Street at 12.30, with 10 bands listed as participating.

> And on the evening on the 30th, a parade arranged by “Bangor United Unionists” will go from Abbey Street to Hamilton Road at 6.30pm; five bands are listed on the 11/1.