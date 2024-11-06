Reaction to news Donald Trump will be the next US president has been muted but there are clear divisions between political parties in Northern Ireland.

​While DUP leader Gavin Robinson congratulated him and said many viewed his last presidency as “one of balance and fairness” in relation to Northern Ireland, his SDLP counterpart Claire Hanna said she was “gurning [her] eyes out” on a plane yesterday morning.

Reaction from the DUP and SDLP came early in the morning, but others held back in commenting on the news.

The first and deputy first ministers left it to later in the day to congratulate the next US president, with a joint social media post in the afternoon.

Ex-US President Donald Trump has claimed victory in the 2024 US Presidential Election. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Michelle O’Neill said “congratulations are due to President-elect Donald Trump” and that she would continue to press for “a ceasefire in Gaza, peace in the Middle East and Ukraine”.

Emma Little-Pengelly also congratulated Mr Trump, adding: “We have long and cherished bonds with the United States, built on history, heritage and trade, and I look forward to enhancing those connections with the new administration as we drive forward our agenda for economic growth in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Robinson said the last Trump presidency was seen by some as one of balance and fairness in regard to Northern Ireland.

Commenting from Westminster, he said: “Elections can be divisive, as this election has been, but the conclusion has been decisive. The American people have given a strong mandate to President Trump to serve as the 47th president.

“I congratulate him, the Vice President elect JD Vance, and their team for achieving what has rightly been described as the greatest political comeback of all time.

“In President Trump’s last term, the door of the White House was open, and indeed many regarded his presidency as one of balance and fairness regarding our own local political divisions.

“I trust he adopts the same approach to the 47th presidency as he did the 45th, and the ties between the US and Northern Ireland remain strong. I wish him well.”

Former DUP leader Baroness Arlene Foster told the News Letter: “Congratulations to the new president and his team. The American people have decided who they want to represent them and their decision should be respected – many commentators should remember when they are criticising Donald Trump they are actually criticising the voters who elected him.”

Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt MLA said: “On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to congratulate President-elect Trump on his victory.

“With America preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence in 2026, there is a unique opportunity for the president-elect to celebrate, considering his family ties, the profound contribution people from these islands made to shaping the United States, particularly through the two massive waves of immigration from this island, by the Ulster-Scots in the 1600s and what became the Irish-Americans in the 1800s.”

TUV leader Jim Allister told the BBC ‘Nolan Show’: “Donald Trump is not everyone's cup of tea. I think he's better than the alternative of Harris. I think he will chime with some of the issues that affect Northern Ireland.”

Nodding to issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol, he added: “And I think he is a man who respects borders. So when he comes to deal with the United Kingdom, I suspect he may be surprised that we have a partitioning border down the middle that might dissipate the inclination to do trade deals.”

Mr Allister pointed to the founding premise of the United States, that it would not accept being taxed by Britain without political representation in Britain.

The MP drew parallels with Northern Ireland and the NI Protocol, saying the province is subject to 300 EU laws without political representation in the EU.

He also suggested that if the US had Northern Ireland's political system, then Kamala Harris would automatically be elected as deputy president of the US after Mr Trump.

However, Ms Hanna struck a different tone, posting on X that she was “gurning [her] eyes out on the plane” about the Trump victory.

Without referencing the election directly, she said on X: “Bleak morning, familiar despair. Whatever the unbearable & gleeful say about ‘elites’, the most vulnerable will feel the brunt of this.

“Look after yourself today and in days ahead we talk about how to protect those here & abroad most at risk from this. Mourn a bit, then organise.”