It is an “utter disgrace” that the Victims Commission advised a government investigator not to meet with terror victims when compiling a report on securing compensation for them, it is claimed.

On Monday the Foreign Office published parts of a report by Sir William Shawcross into compensating victims of Libyan-supplied weaponry to the IRA.

Sir William said he was strongly advised not to meet IRA victims. His report says: “The strong advice and guidance received from the Victims’ Commissioners and the Victims and Survivors’ Service was that we should not formally meet with victims during the scoping exercise for a number of reasons including: risk of retraumatisation, risk of further raising expectations at a stage when no decision to proceed with compensation has been taken, and lack of time to proceed with a proper consultation.”

He previously confirmed meeting Sinn Fein for the report.

The Commission for Victims and Survivors told the News Letter that then commissioner Judith Thompson – who left the post in August 2020 – had met with Sir William Shawcross about his report on compensation IRA victims.

TUV leader Jim Allister MP responded that “for a victims commissioner to urge silence, and for government to accept that advice, is an utter disgrace”.

He added: “It demonstrates that even when the terms of reference required engagement with victims, the system still found a way to close its ears to those who have suffered most. Every official and advisor involved in this shameful decision should hang their head in disgrace.”

Victims’ campaigner Kenny Donaldson, director of SEFF, lambasted what he called “controlling speak” which he said was “riddled” throughout the document.

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson rejected the report's claim that the government representative meeting victims about compensation would traumatise them.

In particular he took issue with Sir William claiming that “there was too great a risk of retraumatisation of victims/survivors” to meet them, branding this “a statement of opinion – not a statement of fact”.

Those who sought to prevent the issues being progressed, he said, “really need to take a hard look at themselves”. He added: “Belatedly people must do the right thing.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​