UUP councillor wins seat by just 1.84 votes.

An Ulster Unionist councillor has been elected to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council by just 1.84 votes.

Gordon Kennedy won the seat after a recount and tight battle with DUP candidate Quincey Dougan.

Following transfers from Jim Speers and a recount, Cllr Kennedy won the seat by a margin of 1.84 votes.

Cheers within the Ulster Unionist supporters erupted in Banbridge Leisure Centre when the announcement took place.

Cllr Kennedy said: "It's great to be re-elected after such a close shave. It's thanks to my good wife Roberta and my girls Linzi and Amy and the boys Ian and Adam for their hard work in helping me get elected.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped in my election campaign and the voters to put their faith in me to serve for another term."