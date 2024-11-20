Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The UUP says it does not see how Stormont can increase its offer of £62m to redevelop Casement Park without impacting on frontline services.

The party was speaking after the GAA said it had brought down the proposed costs down to £270m and that it would be approaching the Treasury and Stormont to foot most of the costs.

A UUP spokesman said the costs were primarily a matter for the Department for Communities and its minister.

But he added: “The Ulster Unionist Party's position has not changed. In the current economic climate, we do not see any way for the funding contribution to the redevelopment to be increased. To do so would require taking funding from schools, hospitals, and social housing projects, all of which require substantial additional funding to deliver much-needed homes and services.”

Elliot Keck, head of campaigns at the TaxPayers' Alliance, said the projected cost for Casement was still "worryingly high".

Former Stormont Health Minister Jim Wells made a similar argument. "It is totally unacceptable that the Executive should be asked to come up with an additional £120million,” he said. “That would build five new secondary schools or add a large new wing to one of our hospitals.

"The GAA should make up any shortfall by borrowing against the collateral that is its huge property portfolio and income generation."

TaxPayers' Alliance spokesman Elliot Keck said it was “incredibly rare” to see cost estimates fall, so to see the proposed bill drop to £270m would provide “some reassurance” to taxpayers.

"But even so, the projections remain worryingly high particularly given the stadium won't even have an obvious use now that it won't be used for the Euros,” he said. "Stormont should reconsider whether this project is actually worth it for local taxpayers."

The derelict stadium has been lying empty since 2013. After the collapse of proposals for a new multi-sport stadium at the Maze, the GAA proposed upgrading Casement in 2009.