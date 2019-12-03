UUP election material defaced in Larne

There has been condemnation after vandals targeted Ulster Unionist Party general election material in Larne.

At least one poster belonging to East Antrim UUP candidate and party leader Steve Aiken was defaced in the Victoria Road area of the town last night (Monday, December 2).

An image of Robert Lundy, whose name is a byword for traitor in unionist history, was placed over Dr Aiken’s face, while the words “Unionist Unity Prevention” were attached to the bottom of the poster.

Posting on social media, Alliance Party East Antrim candidate, Cllr Danny Donnelly condemned the incident. Mr Donnelly said: “Sorry to see Steve Aiken‘s election posters defaced in Larne last night. Undemocratic behaviour.”

Former Mid and East Antrim UUP councillor Stephen Nicholl also condemned those behind the vandalism. He said: “The people behind this are fascists. If they succeed, then free speech and the freedom of political thought are ended. My unionism is founded on civil and religious liberty. Hard to have, hard to give, but vital if society is to move forward.”

Upper Bann UUP Westminster candidate, Doug Beattie MLA, branded the incident “pathetic”.

Commenting on Twitter, Mr Beattie said: “A man who served his country for 30 years. This is utterly pathetic and clearly organised and orchestrated.”