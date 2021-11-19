UUP leader accused of ‘dictatorial approach’ over selection of West Tyrone assembly election candidate
UUP leader Doug Beattie has been accused of taking a “dictatorial approach” over the selection of a candidate for the party in West Tyrone.
Derek Hussey, a former Ulster Unionist MLA, said the constituency association had unanimously backed Andy McKane for the 2022 assembly election before Mr Beattie intervened.
He said: “Regrettably, our party leader, supported by most party officers, had other ideas, and determined to overrule the unanimous wish of the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Constituency Association by seeking to import Ian Marshall, from outside the constituency, to stand for the party in West Tyrone.”
He added: “In all conscience I cannot support this dictatorial approach that has been taken towards my long time friends and colleagues of the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist constituency association and urge a reversal of the current leadership decision otherwise we face the potential of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”
Mr McKane also released a statement in which he said: “To have this decision overturned by the party leader is disappointing to say the least. I am conscious that what I say may be put down to a case of sour grapes but that is simply not true.
“If the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Association had chosen a different candidate from West Tyrone, I would have given that candidate my full support. This is not about my ego; it is about West Tyrone Ulster Unionism and giving us the best chance of winning a seat back.”
An Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson said: “The Ulster Unionist Party conducts its internal party processes in accordance with its rules and standing orders. This is an internal party matter and we will continue to treat it as such.”