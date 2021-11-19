It has been claimed that UUP leader Doug Beattie overruled the candidate chosen by the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Constituency Association. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Derek Hussey, a former Ulster Unionist MLA, said the constituency association had unanimously backed Andy McKane for the 2022 assembly election before Mr Beattie intervened.

He said: “Regrettably, our party leader, supported by most party officers, had other ideas, and determined to overrule the unanimous wish of the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Constituency Association by seeking to import Ian Marshall, from outside the constituency, to stand for the party in West Tyrone.”

He added: “In all conscience I cannot support this dictatorial approach that has been taken towards my long time friends and colleagues of the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist constituency association and urge a reversal of the current leadership decision otherwise we face the potential of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr McKane also released a statement in which he said: “To have this decision overturned by the party leader is disappointing to say the least. I am conscious that what I say may be put down to a case of sour grapes but that is simply not true.

“If the West Tyrone Ulster Unionist Association had chosen a different candidate from West Tyrone, I would have given that candidate my full support. This is not about my ego; it is about West Tyrone Ulster Unionism and giving us the best chance of winning a seat back.”