UUP Policing Board member says PSNI needs 'adequate and guaranteed' long term funding
UUP MLA Alan Chambers says “adequate and guaranteed” long term funding is needed and the Executive should spend some of the additional £1.5bn it received to alleviate the pressure on the force.
He has also echoed his party colleague Doug Beattie in welcoming the approach of Chief Constable Jon Boutcher in lobbying the Prime Minister directly for more cash. The move had been criticised by the department of justice in a letter sent by its permanent secretary to Mr Boutcher, reprimanding him for not going through Stormont channels.
North Down MLA Mr Chambers told the News Letter: “Any additional funding for the PSNI must be welcomed but should not be viewed as an answer to the current budget pressures being faced by the Chief Constable.
“Hopefully the Executive will also be in a position to push some additional monies towards policing from the pot they have received in the budget.
“Adequate and guaranteed funding over a long term budgetary cycle will be needed to provide future stability to the PSNI.
“The letter that the Chief Constable sent directly to the Prime Minister would appear to have produced fruit and his decision to write the letter has been vindicated”.
Responding to Wednesday’s budget, PSNI Chief Operating Officer, Pamela McCreedy said the force welcomed “the announcement that the Police Service is to receive an increase of around £5 million of Additional Security Funding and for the further investment in the Executive Programme on Paramilitarism and Organised Crime.
“We also note that the Northern Ireland Executive is to receive an additional £640 million and we look forward to working with the Department of Justice for the much needed additional funding for the Police Service.”
Policing in Northern Ireland has received an additional £45.8 million in the Budget – an increase to London’s contribution to the police security budget (£38m) – as well as extra cash for the Executive’s programme on paramilitary and organised crime (£8m).