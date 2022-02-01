Lord Empey said: “The interim report from Sue Gray has resulted in the worst of all worlds for the effectiveness and standing of the UK Government. Had the interim report been the final word on the matter, the Prime Minister may well have survived.

“Under those circumstances, we would have a stable government able to deal with the series of national and international crises facing our country, especially the enormous economic shock of the rise in the cost of living which will hit us like a tsunami in coming months.

“But what we have now is a wounded Prime Minister with the question about his future hanging over his head and that of the Government.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UUP peer Reg Empey called on the Tories to take decisive action.

He noted that there are now police investigations underway into 12 events - some of which were attended by Boris Johnson and the final report from Sue Gray still to be published.

“This is the worst possible outcome for our country. Further instability, further revelations and further resignations are all now inevitable. All people are talking about here in Westminster is the latest rumour as they sweep the corridors and tea rooms. It’s a terrible situation.”

He added: “I feel that the Conservative Party has to make up its mind immediately as to what it intends to do about its leader and put the country out of its misery. No government can function properly under these conditions.

“Northern Ireland for example is facing many serious problems in the coming days, some of which, such as the Protocol, were the product of Boris Johnson’s policies. We need a steady hand on the wheel of government, not a never ending circus.”

Mr Johnson endured a difficult time in the Commons chamber on Monday, where he told MPs: “I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.”

But asked on Today what precisely Mr Johnson is personally sorry about, Mr Raab said: “He recognised that, as Sue Gray said, the standards expected in No 10 were not as they should have been.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry