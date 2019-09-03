Varadkar encouraged to engage with unionists on Irish backstop

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to engage with unionists over the much-maligned backstop arrangement.

Speaking after the Prime Minister’s statement to the Commons, the North Belfast MP said the backstop was “anti-democratic” and “stands against” the consent principle of the Belfast Agreement and St Andrews Agreement.

He added: “These are points which could be made directly to Leo Varadkar if the Irish Prime Minister would drop his refusal to sit down and engage directly with unionist representatives.

“When we hear so much about conciliation and progress I hope that when our Prime Minister meets his Irish counterpart he might be able to encourage Mr Varadkar to engage with unionists on this vitally important issue.”